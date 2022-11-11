Disturbing CBS Show Accuses DeSantis of Being A Sex Offender: 'Let the Smear...
Tipsheet

Disturbing CBS Show Accuses DeSantis of Being A Sex Offender: 'Let the Smear Campaigns Begin'

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  November 11, 2022 9:00 PM
AP Photo/Chris O'Meara

Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla) has become a threat to the Left. He has given people freedom when they try to take it away, he has banned the sexualization of children in schools when Democrats indoctrinate them, and he has given people the option of what they want to put in their bodies while the Left mandates vaccines. 

Maybe that is why they go to great lengths to try and tear the Florida governor down. 

During the series finale of Paramount’s “The Good Fight,” the show shamelessly accuses DeSantis of sexually assaulting a gay character. 

Titled “The End of Everything,” the finale shocked viewers with a flamboyant gay man seeking legal assistance, claiming that DeSantis forcibly made him have oral sex following a CPAC conference while interning for the governor, only to find out at the end that the woke character was lying about the whole thing. 

“I offered my political services to Governor Ron DeSantis. He saw me in my bicycle shorts, worn purely for medical reasons, and he invited me onto his staff,” the character said, adding “little did I know what he meant by ‘staff.’” 

Eventually, in the end, the flamboyant character admits that he lied about the whole thing to smear the governor so that former President Trump would do better in the polls. 

“Ron DeSantis is going to win unless you use this [story]… you want this because you hate DeSantis, I want this because it puts Trump ahead in the polling. Win-win,” the character stated.

Meanwhile, Twitter users exploded, calling the episode a “first of many Hollywood smear campaigns.” 

Tags: RON DESANTIS

