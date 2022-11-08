Democrat Florida Counties Have a Real Chance to Flip Thanks to DeSantis

'Twas election eve night, Democrats throughout the nation stir and shake in anticipation that Republicans may take the country back. Panic is setting in within the Left as they realize they have a real chance of blowing their leadership.

Days before today’s election, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla) campaigned in blue counties, specifically Miami-Dade, Orange, and Palm Beach, as a final push to attract more voters as part of DeSantis’ “Don’t Tread on Florida” tour.

Miami-Dade County, which used to be a given win for the Left, might turn red this coming election thanks to DeSantis.

The New York Times published an article earlier this week warning Floridians that Republicans have a good chance of flipping the most populous county in the sunshine state.

“The fact that flipping Florida’s most populous urban county is being openly discussed at all speaks to the drubbing that nervous Democrats fear and confident Republicans foresee in Tuesday’s election,” the liberal paper noted.

DeSantis has put Democrats on the edge, knowing that even if they were to win Miami-Dade, “the party’s statewide math would almost certainly not add up to victory.”

The Florida governor appeals to voters because he has vowed to keep his state free of Leftist policies.

“What you saw around the country, you saw freedom withering on the vine,” DeSantis said while campaigning, adding “we in Florida, we're the ones that held the line for you, for your families, for jobs, for businesses, for our kids' education. We chose freedom over Fauci-ism in the state of Florida.”

He also cautioned that Democrats in the state are standing behind President Joe Biden’s bad policies, blasting him for inflation, the open border, and sky-high crime.

"I want every Florida voter to know that the Democrats in the state are standing with Joe Biden and his policies 100 percent of the time and what we're seeing is the fruits of those polices," DeSantis said.