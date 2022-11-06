Biden Delivers Scathing Attack Aimed At Republicans Ahead of Tuesday's Elections

With just two days to go before the midterm elections, Democrats are going full throttle to do everything in their will power to persuade voters to vote for them, despite polls showing Republicans are in the lead throughout the nation.

While delivering remarks in Illinois, President Joe Biden attacked Republicans, calling a group of protestors “idiots.”

During Biden’s speech, a group of Republican protestors held up signs that read “Socialism Sucks,” “Where’s Nancy?”, and “Vote Pro-Life.”

“I love those signs when I came in,” Biden told the crowd, adding “Socialism. Give me a break, what idiots.”

In response, the president went on to defend Social Security and Medicare, in which he accused Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla) and Ron Johnson (R-Wisc) of putting “on the chopping block.”

As Biden spoke for roughly only 23 minutes, his lies just kept getting bigger and bigger, claiming that “basic fundamental” rights are in jeopardy because of Republicans.

“We're the only nation in the world that has come out of every crisis stronger than when we went in. The only one, because of who we are ... we've gotta step up. We've gotta make sure we're protecting the American people. Basic fundamental rights, they're in jeopardy. Right now, we have a few more days, three more days,” Biden said.

While campaigning in Pennsylvania for Democrat Senate candidate, John Fetterman, Biden begged Americans to vote for Fetterman, staying on the idea that he will protect Social Security and Medicare.

Biden also aimed the GOP, saying that people will struggle and hurt under the Republican policy.

“No really. This ain’t your father’s Republican Party. This is a different breed of cat. I mean it. Look, they’re all about the wealthier getting wealthy. And the wealthier stay wealthy. The middle class gets stiffed. The poor get poorer under their policy,” Biden said.