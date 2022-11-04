Unshockingly Enough, The View Swoons Over Fetterman

The liberal women of The View swoon over Democrat candidate for Pennsylvania Senate, John Fetterman just days ahead of the midterm elections.

Calling his shaky debate “courageous,” Fetterman was treated like an A-list celebrity with the red carpet rolled out while claiming that his Republican opponent, Dr. Mehmet Oz, is a bully.

“I think it was an incredibly courageous and brave thing for you to show what healing from a stroke looks like. That's incredibly brave,” co-host Sunny Hoston said, adding “on the other hand, Dr. Oz, a cardiac surgeon, in my view came off as a bully.”

The hosts disclosed that Fetterman was using closed captioning while appearing on the show by video chat, which is the same technology he used during the debate.

Following the Democrat’s stroke, he has suffered from auditory issues that have caused him to struggle to string sentences together and mumble his words, which of course the women looked past.

“I think you look and sound great,” Hostin said to Fetterman.

“It's clear your post-stroke troubles are not cognitive and would not hinder you as a senator,” co-host Sara Haines also said.

When asked about his health, Fetterman said that he continues to get better and better every day.

“Both our doctors believe that we're fit to serve… we have been very transparent in all of our doctors' beliefs,” Fetterman said.

Following the debate, Oz saw an increase in polls against Fetterman, only proving that the debate did no favors for the Democrat.

However, Fetterman still believes that his rough performance that night did not hurt him.

“I really believe that it certainly wasn't an even event for me,” Fetterman said.