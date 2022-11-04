Joy Reid Is Seriously Delusional When It Comes to Election Deniers
Latinos Plan to Vote Red Because They 'Keep Voting the Same People In...
DeSantis Remains In the Lead Ahead Of Tuesday's Election
Network Vacancies Arrive as Journos Fret Over Twitter Firings
Unshockingly Enough, The View Swoons Over Fetterman
Did New Mexico's Dem Governor Cheat During a Debate in 2018?
If These House Races Are in Play, Democrats Should Brace for Merciless Punishment
The Pandemic Tyrants Don't Deserve Forgiveness
House Republicans Introduce Bill to Prioritize Victims of Illegal Immigrant Crime
Fordham Facing Potential Lawsuits for One of Strictest Vaccine Mandates in Nation
Hochul Doesn't Think Crime Is an Issue, But Today's NY Post Cover Suggests...
Here's Why NBC News Deleted a Report on the Paul Pelosi Attack
Georgia Zoo Backtracks Gun Ban After Legal Threats
NBC's Report Had Interesting Details About Pelosi Attack — They Then Deleted It
What Bias? Here's How Much Coverage the Pelosi Attack Got vs the Kavanaugh...
Tipsheet

Unshockingly Enough, The View Swoons Over Fetterman

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  November 04, 2022 5:45 PM
Townhall Media

The liberal women of The View swoon over Democrat candidate for Pennsylvania Senate, John Fetterman just days ahead of the midterm elections. 

Calling his shaky debate “courageous,” Fetterman was treated like an A-list celebrity with the red carpet rolled out while claiming that his Republican opponent, Dr. Mehmet Oz, is a bully. 

“I think it was an incredibly courageous and brave thing for you to show what healing from a stroke looks like. That's incredibly brave,” co-host Sunny Hoston said, adding “on the other hand, Dr. Oz, a cardiac surgeon, in my view came off as a bully.” 

The hosts disclosed that Fetterman was using closed captioning while appearing on the show by video chat, which is the same technology he used during the debate. 

Following the Democrat’s stroke, he has suffered from auditory issues that have caused him to struggle to string sentences together and mumble his words, which of course the women looked past. 

“I think you look and sound great,” Hostin said to Fetterman. 

“It's clear your post-stroke troubles are not cognitive and would not hinder you as a senator,” co-host Sara Haines also said. 

When asked about his health, Fetterman said that he continues to get better and better every day. 

“Both our doctors believe that we're fit to serve… we have been very transparent in all of our doctors' beliefs,” Fetterman said.

Following the debate, Oz saw an increase in polls against Fetterman, only proving that the debate did no favors for the Democrat. 

However, Fetterman still believes that his rough performance that night did not hurt him. 

“I really believe that it certainly wasn't an even event for me,” Fetterman said. 

Tags: JOHN FETTERMAN MIDTERMS 2022

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Here's Why NBC News Deleted a Report on the Paul Pelosi Attack Spencer Brown
Kari Lake Makes a Few Things Clear After Being Attacked by Hillary Clinton Katie Pavlich
If These House Races Are in Play, Democrats Should Brace for Merciless Punishment Matt Vespa
Former WHO Directors Slam Organization’s Harm Reduction Stance, And with Good Cause Martin Cullip
It Appears the Democrats Have Their Person in Mind to Replace Nancy Pelosi Rebecca Downs
Did New Mexico's Dem Governor Cheat During a Debate in 2018? Matt Vespa
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Here's Why NBC News Deleted a Report on the Paul Pelosi Attack Spencer Brown