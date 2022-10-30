Nancy Pelosi Breaks Her Silence On Husband’s Attack

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi breaks her silence after her husband, Paul Pelosi was brutally attacked inside their San Francisco home.

In a letter addressed to all Congress members, Pelosi said that she is “traumatized” and “heartbroken” by the attack.

“Yesterday morning, a violent man broke into our family home, demanded to confront me and brutally attacked my husband Paul. Our children, our grandchildren and I are heartbroken and traumatized by the life-threatening attack on our Pop. We are grateful for the quick response of law enforcement and emergency services, and for the life-saving medical care he is receiving," Pelosi said in her letter.

“Please know that the outpouring of prayers and warm wishes from so many in the Congress is a comfort to our family and is helping Paul make progress with his recovery. His condition continues to improve. We are also comforted by the words of the Book of Isaiah: ‘Do not fear, for I am with you. Do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you. I will uphold you with my righteous right hand,’ We thank you and pray for the continued safety and well-being of your family,” the letter continued.

Paul Pelosi Jr., the couple’s son, also spoke out about the crime, giving an update on his father’s condition.

“So far so good, so far so good,” he said standing outside Zuckerberg San Francisco general hospital.

Suspect, David DePape, is facing charges of attempted homicide, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse, burglary and other felonies in relation to the attack. DePape allegedly beat Pelosi over the head with a hammer where he suffered damage to his skull. Pelosi reportedly had a successful surgery following the brutal attack.

When police arrived at the home, DePape was tackled and taken into custody.

Upon breaking into the home, the suspect yelled “where’s Nancy?” several times before going after her husband.