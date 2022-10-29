Police Are Warning About Soft On Crime Policies: 'We Cannot Keep You Safe'

Law enforcement officials are sounding the alarm on heightened crime throughout the country, warning about the dangerous implications of police department shortages and rising crime rates among citizens.

National Police Association spokesperson Sgt. Betsy Brantner Smith told Fox News that since 2020 there has been an unsettling amount of officer resignations (up 18 percent) and retirements (up 45 percent), making it difficult to protect the streets.

We can't get new people to this profession because law enforcement has been lied about," Smith said, adding “we've been vilified. So we're heading we're in a crisis.”

Smith also said that police departments in at least 11 cities, including New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, and Seattle are severely understaffed, making it extremely unsafe for people.

LAPD Detective Jamie McBride warned that Los Angeles is like a walking crime scene.

“It's not safe here… I’ve been telling people for over a year, do not to come to Los Angeles. We cannot keep you safe,” McBride cautioned, adding “every day is living in a movie set, between the movie 'Purge' with all the violence, crimes and murders, and ‘The Walking Dead,' because you got all these people there on drugs in the homeless tents.”

He continued to say that the city’s crime rates stem back to the Democrat’s 2020 “Defund the Police” movement and the Left’s soft-on-crime policies.

“It doesn't matter where in Los Angeles because nobody goes to jail… the problem is you go back to 2020 and defund the police movement,” Mcbride told Fox News.

Additionally, law enforcement officials said that officers no longer want to be on duty because they put their life on the line every day to protect people, but then woke, liberal leaders let criminals out the second they are booked.

They said that it is not the people who want to defund the police, but the politicians.