Ron DeSantis Fights to Win Back the House and Senate

Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla) has not only fought for his state of Florida’s freedom but is also going out of his way to support Republicans throughout the country ahead of the midterm elections.

With less than three weeks to go, DeSantis has stumped for and endorsed Republican candidates to win key governorships and take back the House and Senate.

Earlier this year, the Florida governor made trips with the conservative group, Turning Point Action, to campaign and show support for J.D. Vance (R-OH), Ron Johnson (R-WI), Blake Masters (R-AZ).

He has also done robo calls for Sen.Adam Laxalt (R-NV), who DeSantis is friends with from the military, Gov. Kevin Stitt (R-Okla), and Senate nominee Joe O’Dea (R-Colo).

Charlie Kirk of Turning Point Action told Fox News that DeSantis is a “model for a new conservative movement,” one that embraced candidates such as Kari Lake (E-AZ) and Masters, who he has also endorsed.

“November 8th, 2022, is going to be the day that America fights back,” DeSantis said while rallying for Lake and Masters. “We’re going to be fighting back against Joe Biden’s failed leadership. We’re going to be fighting back against lockdown politicians all over this country who ruin people’s lives, and we’re going to be fighting back against a failed congress which will result in the retirement of Nancy Pelosi.”

During DeSantis’ visit to Ohio, the governor said that “Republicans need to take back the majority and I think we will."

In support of DeSantis’ words, Vance praised the governor for standing up for the nation and the American people.

“Thank you for being patriotic enough to care about this country enough to come out and fight for it,” Vance said.

DeSantis has promised to work with Republican governors to “keep our states free” and take the country back.