Joe Biden Insists the U.S. Is Doing Better Than When Trump Was in Office

President Joe Biden is confident that after two years in the White House, the U.S. is still in better than shape when he was handed the keys.

During an interview with MSNBC, Biden claimed that most of what the Democrats have passed and what they’ve done has not “kicked in yet,” in response to polling data showing people trust Republicans more when it comes to the economy.

MSNBC host Jonathon Capehart asked “here’s a problem, I think, for you and Democrats, despite all the good economic news, low unemployment, record job creation, wage increases, Social Security cost of living adjustment to 8.7%, the highest in 40 years. And yet, poll after poll shows that the American people trust Republicans on the economy and think that Republicans should control Congress. How do you break through that?”

Biden responded by insinuating that maybe by his fourth year in office, so-called good change will come, adding that Americans should not trust the polls.

“I’m not sure about the polls. Because the way people conduct polls today, it’s hard. 90% of it is you get on the telephone where you have to call seven times to get somebody to answer the phone, number one. Number two, a lot of what we’ve done and we’ve passed has not kicked in yet,” Biden said.

The President then mentioned all of the things his administration has done so far, yet leaving out all of the havoc that he has caused almost overnight.

“For example, we have all this money to rebuild the highways, bridges, Internet, etc., but it’s going to take time. It’s not all happening overnight. It’s not like we passed a law and all of a sudden the highways and bridges are all functioning. And it’s not like we’re in a position where we’re saying no senior — which we do — is going to have to pay more than $2,000 a year for their drug costs…it hasn’t kicked in yet. It doesn’t kick in until next year,” Biden said.



