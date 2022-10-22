Jill Biden Stumbles Over Question On Whether She Supports a Second Presidential Run From Joe

BIDEN: "It's my intention to run again."



Q: "Dr. Biden is for it?"



BIDEN: *silence*



Q: "Mr. President?"



BIDEN: "Dr. Biden thinks that uh, my wife thinks that uh, that I uh, that, that we're, that we're doing something very important."



First Lady Jill Biden fumbles over her words when asked if she supports a 2024 presidential run from President Joe Biden.

During an interview with MSNBC, Biden was asked whether he has put anymore thought into running for a second term, which he said he has not yet made any concrete plans however another crack at the White House is what he is leaning towards.

His wife however, didn’t seem to be as sure since she sat in silence for a few moments before answering the question.

“I have not made that formal decision but it’s my intention… to run again and we’ll have time to make that decision,” Jill Biden told MSNBC’s Jonathan Capehart.

“Dr. Biden is for it?” Capehart asked, which led to a follow up question when the president seemed to check out for a few seconds saying “Mr. President-“.

Eventually Biden said “Dr. Biden thinks that — my wife thinks that — that we’re doing something very important and that I shouldn’t walk away from it.”

While Biden seems to think he can win the 2024 election, the polls continue to look worse for him.

A FiveThirtyEight poll found that majority, 53.5 percent, of Americans disapprove of Biden’s handling of the country, while a YouGov poll shows that only 39 percent of voters approve of Biden’s job.

Biden is the oldest person to serve as President, sparking concern that he may be too old to run the country, which his many gaffes and apparent “not knowing where is he half the time” proves it.