Jill Biden Defends Shady Son: 'Hunter Is Innocent'

First Lady Jill Biden is defending her son, Hunter Biden who is facing mounting scrutiny regarding his shady business dealings.

Depsite an ongoing federal investigation, Biden is insisting that her step son is “innocent” and has broken no laws.

“Everybody and their brother has investigated Hunter,” Biden said in an interview with NBC News, adding “they keep at it, and at it, and at it,” the first lady added. “I know that Hunter is innocent. I love my son, and I will keep looking forward.”

She also said that she is not concerned that the Republicans have threatened to further investigate and potentially prosecute Hunter if they take back the House in the upcoming November election.

Earlier this month, President Joe Biden denied any wrong doing committed by his son saying, “I have great confidence in my son.”

“I love him and he’s on the straight and narrow and he has been for a couple years now. And I’m just so proud of him,” the president said during an appearance on CNN.

Hunter and the First Lady’s relationship has been reportedly strained since leaked text messages from 2018 revelaed his true feelings for her.

“F–k my stepmother for always being as much of a selfish silly entitled c–t as you,” one text message said, which was addressed to his late brother Beau’s widow, Hallie Biden.

In another text, Hunter questioned Jill Biden’s intelligence.

“And you do know the drunkest I’ve ever been is still smarter than you could ever even comprehend and you’re a shut [sic] grammar teacher that wouldn’t survive one class in a ivy graduate program,” Hunter wrote in a text.

Meanwhile, Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) vowed that if the GOP takes back House, a thourough investigation with the FBI will be filed.