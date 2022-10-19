Kamala Harris Hires Third Speechwriter In Hopes of Improving Her Image

Vice President Kamala Harris just cannot seem to keep staffers.

Since President Joe Biden has taken office, Harris has had a rotating door open for aides to come and go, not being able to keep many working for her for too long.

Harris hired a new speechwriter, for the third time, in a presumed attempt to reinvent her tarnished image.

Dave Cavell, who has previously written speeches for former presidents Barack Obama, John Kerry, Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey, and former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick, will work to ensure Harris has no more word salads in her future.

Kate Childs, the vice president’s first speechwriter, left in February and her second speechwriter, Meghan Groob, left after just four months.

Groob reportedly left because she was unable to mesh with Harris and the rest of the team.

Cavell will be asked to clean up Harris’ speeches, as she has been previously mocked for making misstatements and jumbling her words.

Harris was criticized for oversimplifying her explanation of the Russia-Ukraine war and repeating the same word while talking about how the Biden administration has invested in community banks.

“We know community banks are in the community and understand the needs and desires of that community as well as the talent and capacity of the community,” is an example of why Harris needs a new speechwriter, or why America needs a new vice president.

Harris has suffered a high turnover rate among her staff since entering office less than two years ago.

According to a Politico report, roughly six aides have left due to an alleged dysfunction within Harris’ office. Anonymous sources revealed that behind closed doors, Harris runs an “abusive environment.”

“It’s not a place where people feel supported but a place where people feel treated like s—,” one staffer said.