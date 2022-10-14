Firefighters Respond to Biden's Exaggerated Story of His House Burning Down

The firefighters who responded to the "fire" at President Joe Biden's Delaware home in 2004 don't recall his dramatic and exaggerated story of the event.

Earlier this week, the president claimed that while the then-senator of Delaware, his home burned down while his wife was inside, adding that he lost everything in the fire.

"I was doing 'Meet the Press,' and lightning struck a little pond behind my house, came up through the ground into the air conditioning system, and ended up generating thick black smoke," Biden said. "From the basement to the third floor, the attic, everything was ruined… and the kitchen floor — we almost lost a couple of firefighters, they tell me because the kitchen floor was — the burning between the beams and in the house in addition to, it almost collapsed into the basement."

However, in a statement to the Daily Caller, the Cranston Heights Fire Company said that the fire at Biden's home was considered "insignificant" but "obviously significant" to the homeowner.

"For the fire service, this could be considered an insignificant fire as it did not lead to multiple alarms and did not need a widespread incident response throughout the county… however, in the case for any homeowner, it was significant at the time and was quickly responded to by the local firefighters."

At the time of the incident, firefighters said that it took only 20 minutes to get the flames under control and that it was contained in the kitchen.

"In this case, the fire was contained in 20 minutes and avoided significant extension into the rest of the home. However, it still caused damage to the home," the statement continued.

Biden has told this story several times, each with a little twist.

Last week, Biden said that although he didn't lose his home to the fire, he lost a lot of it.

Meanwhile, in November 2021, he exaggerated the story, claiming that his house burned down with his wife inside.

"I know, having had a house burn down with my wife in it," Biden said.

This will probably not be the last time Biden tells the story, and next time he will most likely add another little twist to gain more sympathy.