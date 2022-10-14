Border Patrol Discovers 44 Pounds of Liquid Meth Inside Halloween Pumpkins

No, this isn’t a scene from a spooky Halloween movie. It’s the real-life consequences of President Joe Biden’s open border policies.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized 44 pounds of liquid methamphetamine that was hidden inside pumpkins while trying to be smuggled over the border from Mexico into Texas.

Worth $402, 196 in meth, the deadly drug was found stuffed inside 136 condoms placed in four pumpkins while agents examined the 2012 Ford Escape.

“Our frontline CBP officers have seen just about everything and this Tuesday was no exception as they encountered liquid methamphetamine hidden within pumpkins,” acting Port Director Elizabeth Garduno said in a statement.

How do you mend a broken Jack-O’-Lantern🎃? @CBP @DFOLaredo Eagle Pass Port of Entry intercepts 44 lbs. of Liquid Meth, concealed in pumpkins. Narcotics have an estimated street value of $402k. Great work by our frontline officers and way to carve out those illegal narcotics. pic.twitter.com/bSpDKRmZdO — Director, Field Operations, Randy Howe (@DFOLaredo) October 12, 2022

The car was stopped at the Eagle Pass Camino Real International Bridge, a point of entry into the U.S.

In August, CBP reported an increase of 1.4 percent in drug seizures including meth, fentanyl, cocaine, and heroin.

So far this fiscal year, agents have seized over 161,000 pounds of meth at the border, and yet the Biden administration continues to deny that there is a serious problem exploiting the country.

Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) developed Operation Loan Star to help secure the border, something Biden is supposed to be doing.

In 2022 alone, the Texas Department of Public Safety confiscated over 337 million lethal doses of fentanyl, outpacing years past.

“Operation Lone Star continues to fill the dangerous gaps left by the Biden Administration's refusal to secure the border. Every individual who is apprehended or arrested and every ounce of drugs seized would have otherwise made their way into communities across Texas and the nation due to President Biden's open border policies,” according to a press release on Abbott’s site