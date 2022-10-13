CEO Calls Out Biden: 'Tone-Deaf Doesn't Even Begin to Describe This President'

President Joe Biden is the sole cause for Americans' wallets shrinking after months of skyrocketing inflation; however, he has yet to take any responsibility for dwindling paychecks.

On Thursday, the White House tried to make excuses after newly released data revealed that consumer prices jumped by 8.2 percent year-over-year in September, despite Biden insisting that he has made "progress" in fighting inflation.

"Today's report shows some progress in the fight against higher prices, even as we have more work to do… inflation over the last three months has averaged 2%, at an annualized rate. That's down from 11% in the prior quarter," Biden said in a statement.

Job Creators Network CEO Alfredo Ortiz is calling out Biden's "tone-deaf" claims.

"President Biden's policies have led to the fastest core inflation in 40 years, significantly reducing Americans' purchasing power and living standards. Rather than meet the urgency of this ongoing inflation crisis that is by far the biggest problem the country faces, Biden is at a fundraiser in Los Angeles today with his Hollywood pals to celebrate his inflationary actions," Ortiz said in a statement.

This comes two months after Biden signed the so-called "Inflation Reduction Act," which seemingly did nothing to help slow the rise in prices.

Ortiz is blasting Biden for inflicting "pain" on business owners and millions of hard-working Americans.

"Tone-deaf doesn't even begin to describe this president. He obviously can't hear or chooses to ignore the acute inflation pain he's inflicted on small businesses and ordinary Americans," Ortiz said.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, inflation reached a new 40-year high, showing that it rose 6.6 percent year-over-year.

"As winter approaches and fuel demand increases, Americans can add heat to the list of necessities that have become gut-wrenching financial decisions under Biden's administration, alongside food and shelter. Biden is cementing himself as a complete failure, worse than even Jimmy Carter," Ortiz continued to say.

The CEO said that Biden was handed a stable economy, and instead of getting out of the way, he created a crisis that will take years to recover from.

"Biden was handed an economy in recovery, all he had to do was get out of the way. Instead, he's spent massive amounts of money trying to build a pitiful legacy and created an inflation crisis along the way. The recession is his true legacy," Ortiz said, adding, "If there's anything Americans will be thinking of come midterms, it will be the economy."