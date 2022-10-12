Ron DeSantis Proves Once Again He Is the Family Man Americans Need

Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla) has proven time after time that he is not only a great leader but a great support system as well— and not just for the state of Florida.

First Lady Casey DeSantis released a powerful video thanking the governor for taking care of their family while she was going through treatment, while also running the state of Florida.

In a re-election campaign ad titled, “That Is Who Ron DeSantis Is,” the First Lady describes the kind of person her husband really is.

“I get asked all the time, who is Ron DeSantis?,” Casey DeSantis says, adding “if you want to know who Ron DeSantis really is, when I was diagnosed with cancer and I was facing the battle for my life, he was the dad who took care of my children when I couldn’t.”

The ad shows how DeSantis stood by his wife at a tumultuous time, similar to how he stands by the U.S., fighting for Floridians' freedom against the Left.

“He was there to pick me off the ground when I literally could not stand. He was there to fight for me when I didn’t have the strength to fight for myself. That is who Ron DeSantis is,” Casey DeSantis continued.

The ad received an outpouring of support from Republicans, praising the governor for being a symbol of what being a family man means in the U.S.

Columnist Benny Johnson called the Casey DeSantis' ad "beautiful," while Fox News host Sean Hannity called it "powerful."

Additionally, former White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany also praised the video, calling it "moving."