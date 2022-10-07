Kanye West Sits Down With Tucker Carlson to Defend His Conservative Values, Call Out the Left

Hollywood elites bow down to Democrats, being puppets for the Left’s agenda while praising their woke, radical ideology.

However, one mega-star is voicing his concern for the ugly path the U.S. is going down.

In a controversial interview, rapper and entrepreneur Kanye West joined Fox News host Tucker Carlson to address the worldwide rage he received after posing for a picture wearing a “White Lives Matter” shirt.

“I do certain things from a feeling… I just channel the energy, it just feels right. It’s using a gut instinct, a connection with God, and just brilliance,” West said, defending his choice to wear the shirt alongside Conservative commentator Candance Owens.

“So the answer to why I wrote ‘White Lives Matter’ on a shirt is they do. It’s an obvious thing,” West said.

Before wearing the shirt, West admitted that he was warned about the negative uproar it would cause, particularly from the Left and his fellow Hollywood colleagues, which the media went on to brand him as “legitimizing extremist behavior.”

“[They] said that I like Trump, that my career will be over, that my life would be over. They said stuff like people get killed for wearing a hat like that,” the 45-year-old said.

Telling Carlson that he is pro-life, West also defended his action of wearing a lanyard-borne credential around his neck that had a photograph of a baby's ultrasound while at Milan Fashion Week.

“It just represents life – I'm pro-life,” West said, adding “I don't care about people's responses. I care about the fact that more Black babies are being aborted than born in New York City at this point, that 50% of Black Death in America is abortion. So I don't care about people's response.”

West, who has been open about his relationship with God, said that most media has a "Godless agenda."

While citing the biblical book of Samuel David who would often tend to the sheep, saying that "[Goliath] thought because he was a sheepherder, that he didn't have the skill set to take down Goliath… and the thing that I have is the position I have, my heart. But the number one thing is we have God on our side. And for the people, even if you don't believe in God, God believes in you.”

At the end of the interview, West said that if celebrities (like him) go against the grain, actually standing up for what they truly believe in, “liberal Nazis will go up and attack you.”