Soros-Backed DA Wants to Protect Criminal Illegal Migrants From Deportation

A George Soros-backed D.A. candidate is calling for the protection of criminal illegal migrants who are at risk of being deported.

Democratic candidate for Maricopa County District Attorney Julie Gunnigle believes that criminals who are illegally in the U.S. should have their immigration status considered before being charged to prevent them from being deported back to the country they belong in.

“When prosecutors make plea offers and argue for sentences, they do so within the interests of justice, and the interests of justice should be an individualized determination that is driven by all of the issues that are happening in someone’s life, up to and including immigration status,” Gunnigle said when asked if prosecutors should consider collateral immigration consequences in charging decisions, plea offers, and sentencing recommendations.

The Democrat has ties to several Soros-backed organizations, receiving endorsements that seek to eliminate Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and prevent the deportation of illegal immigrants.

Gunnigle has bragged previously about the relationship she has built with Soros-backed organization LUCHA, which fights to abolish ICE.

The organization has also endorsed her in her bid to become Maricopa County’s next D.A.

Additionally, Gunnigle also praised the far-left group, Mass Liberation said “We must #AbolishPolice and #AbolishICE.”

This comes as America is facing an unprecedented mass crisis at the southern border. Nearly 3 million illegal migrants have crossed over the border and into the U.S. since President Joe Biden took office.

As a candidate for the third largest prosecutor’s office in the nation, Gunnigle has shown support to defund the police.

According to her website, she wants to prosecute police officers through an independent unit in use of force cases.

She also wants to reduce and reallocate funds, including relocating roughly $25 million away from the Phoenix Police Department.

"You know, I am listening to this moment and standing with people who are protesting, and I think the voice here is loud and clear: Arizonans don't want militarized policing .. So, I have been a proponent of the '25 Saves Phoenix Lives,' which is a strategic reinvestment of $25 million back into youth and mental health programs," she said back in March of 2020.

Gunnigle is running against Republican acting Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell in November’s midterm election.