Fauci's Net Worth Doubled During Pandemic, As Americans Struggled to Make Ends Meet

The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Dr. Anthony Fauci made out like a bandit during the Covid-19 pandemic, nearly doubling his net worth when millions of Americans were struggling to put food on the table.

According to watchdog group OpenTheBooks, Fauci and his wife saw a $5 million net worth growth, expanding from $7.5 million in 2019 to $12.6 million by the end of 2021.

While Dr. Fauci has been a government bureaucrat for more than 55 years, his household net worth skyrocketed during the pandemic… Fauci’s soaring net worth was based on career-end salary spiking, lucrative cash prizes awarded by non-profit organizations around the world, and an ever-larger investment portfolio,” OpenTheBooks CEO Adam Andrzejewski revealed to Fox News Digital.

Fauci has continued to be the highest paid federal employee, making $456,000 in 2021 and $480,000 in 2022, out-earning the president, the vice president, and about 4.3 million other federal bureaucrats.

“During the ongoing pandemic year of 2021, the Fauci’s household income, perks and benefits, and unrealized investment gains totaled $2,832,876—including federal income and benefits of $903,497; outside royalties and travel perks totaling $919,205; and $910,174 in investment gains,” Andrzejewski wrote in a post.

Additionally, he also collected $1 million in awards from foreign non-profit organizations.

“In 2021, Fauci augmented his government income with nearly $1 million in prizes from non-profit organizations across the world. For example, the Dan David Foundation, based in Israel, awarded $901,400 for “speaking truth to power” and “defending science” during the Trump administration,” Andrzejewski

said.

In total, Fauci’s investment gains skyrocketed to $2,832,876, which includes “federal income and benefits of $903,497; outside awards and royalties totaling $1,019,205; and $910,174 in investment gains.”

Meanwhile, Fauci’s wife Christine Grady, the chief bioethicist at the National Institutes of Health, made $238,970 in 2021 and roughly $1.6 million in cash compensation.

“Our auditors' ar OpenTheBooks.com relentlessly pursued transparency into the Fauci Family Finances — and those of the NIH itself –— because the stakes are so high," Andrzejewski said.

Andrzejewski insinuated that the best way to spot corruption is to follow the money, and Dr. Fauci was the face of Covid-19.