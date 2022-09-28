Another Poll Reveals Majority of Americans Have Doubts About Biden's Mental Fitness

President Joe Biden has suffered from multiple embarrassing gaffes throughout his short time in office, making Americans question whether Biden is mentally fit enough to run the country.

A recent Harvard/Harris poll found that 56 percent of Americans “have doubts” about Biden’s mental capabilities to serve as President of the U.S., while 63 percent of people said that Biden is “too old” to be in charge of the White House.

Additionally, 67 percent of Americans do not run Biden to run for re-election again in 2024 given the state of the country he has caused.

This comes as our President, the President of the United States, repeatedly called on a dead congresswoman during an event addressing hunger.

Indiana Congresswoman Jackie Walorski died in a car accident just last month, which seemed to have slipped Biden’s mind.

"Jackie are you here? Where's Jackie?” Biden asked, drawing major criticism for the major mistake.

The poll also asked what Americans think is the most important issue facing the nation today, to which 39 percent said “price increases" and “inflation.”

26 percent said “economy and jobs” was the most important issue, while 22 percent said illegal immigration needed focused on first.

Biden has continually proved he is mentally not all intact.

The fact that a poll needs to even be conducted asking whether Americans think Biden’s mental health has gone downhill should say a lot.

When former President Trump was in office, nobody ever questioned his mental fitness. He openly took a cognitive test proving how sharp and “with it” he is.

Biden on the other hand has never taken a cognitive test despite being called on to several times.