Trump's Predicts: 'Biden May Lead Us to WWIII'

Former President Trump predicted that the U.S. will go to war under the Biden administration.

During a North Carolina rally, Trump warned that President Joe Biden’s leadership will lead the country into WWIII.

Noting Biden’s failed economic policies, Trump said that the stock market is the worst it’s been since 1872.

“But now, we are a nation in decline. We are a failing nation. We are a nation that has the highest inflation in 50 years and where the stock market finished the worst first half of the year since 1872,” Trump told the crowd, adding “and we have a President who is cognitively impaired and in no condition to lead our country, which may very well end up in World War III.”

And it seems Trump’s predictions are rarely wrong.

Before the 2020 election while Biden and Trump were campaigning, the Republican president argued that if Biden is elected the stock market will crash.

“They said the stock market will boom if I am elected,” Trump said during a 2020 presidential debate, adding “if he’s elected, the stock market will crash.”

After 612 days in office, the Nasdaq performance for Trump was up 44.7 percent, while Biden’s was down 19.24 percent.

Trump also called out the FBI for claiming that Hunter Biden’s laptop was just “Russian disinformation.”

However the former president decided to leave off a positive note, praising the U.S. for being a great nation with hard working patriots.

“It is hard working patriots like you who are going to save our country. We will stand up to the radical left lunatics and the RINOs. And we will fight for America like no one has ever fought before,” Trump said, adding “There is no mountain we cannot climb. There is no summit we cannot reach. There is no challenge we cannot beat. There is no victory we cannot have. We will not bend. We will not break. We will not yield. We will never give in, we will never give up, and we will never ever ever, ever back down. As long as we are confident and united, the tyrants we are fighting do not stand a chance because we are Americans, and Americans kneel to God and God alone.”