Majority of Americans Want Abbott to Continue Busing Illegals to Dem-Run Cities

As the Biden administration continues to ignore their responsibilities of keeping the southern border secure, Republican governors are taking the issue into their own hands and sending the illegal migrants elsewhere so the Democrats will be forced get a grip on the crisis.

The Texas Politics Project at the University of Texas found that 52% of Texas voters want Gov. Greg Abbott (D-TX) to continue to bus migrants out of their state.

Abbott said that he decided to ship illegal migrants to cities such as New York City and Washington D.C. because of “President Biden’s continued refusal to acknowledge the crisis caused by his open border policies.”

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre claimed that Abbott lured asylum seekers onto planes and buses under false premises and then abandoned them.

In addition to Abbott’s plan, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla) has also taken it upon himself to draw awareness to Biden’s bad border polices causing havoc.

Last week he shipped 50 migrants over to the swanky island of Martha’s Vineyard, home of socialist elites such as former President Obama.

Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-Calif) called on a full investigation into DeSantis, accusing him of kidnapping illegal immigrants.

A new CRC Research poll found that majority of Americans fully support the busing of illegal migrants to Democrat-run “sanctuary cities.”

63 percent of voters agreed that sanctuary cities should have to share the burden of President Joe Biden’s border crisis, while 38 percent strongly agreed.

The poll also found that 51 percent of Democrats believe the migrants should be shipped elsewhere, rather than over loading border states as thousands cross over into the U.S. everyday.