Newsom Seeks to Delete Law That Makes it a Crime to Kill a Baby After It's Born

Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-Calif) has been very vocal about his pro-abortion stance, undermining states that placed restrictions on abortions passed a certain week of pregnancy.

In a recent letter addressed to Newsom, bill AB 2223 will change a California law “in a way that radically undermines protection for newborns,” and if signed, “will allow certain forms of infanticide.”

Introduced by Assembly member Buffy Wicks, the proposed bill would do away with its current infanticide law which makes it a crime to kill a baby that was born within a year.

If Newsom goes ahead and signs into a law, the bill would erase the requirement for a county coroner to hold inquests to investigate perinatal deaths “related to or following known or suspected self-induced or criminal abortion.”

It would also bill “delete the requirement” for a coroner to handle “an unattended fetal death” as a “death without medical attendance.”

Doing away with this law would also protect those responsible if a baby was left to die after a failed abortion, meaning it could effectively legalize infanticide up to twenty-eight days after the baby is born for any reason.

Last week Newsom launched a series of ads blasting Republican states who have placed restrictions on abortions with several of them taking aim at the Bible.

This comes as Newsom was asked why so many people are fleeing California despite the governor touting how “great” of a state it is.

Many factors — and there’s been two deep analyses that drives the No. 1 factor… The vast majority, almost the entire amount, impacted because of visa policies in the Trump administration. Our formula for success is getting first-round draft choices from the rest of the world. I mean, we’re as dumb as we want to be,” Newsom said