Sen. Hawley Demands Mayorkas' To Resign Over His 'Intentional Disregard' Of Border

Sarah Arnold
Posted: Sep 21, 2022 8:30 PM
Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO) called on Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas for ignoring his responsibilities of securing the southern border. 

For the past two years leading the department, Hawley claims that Mayorkas had “intentional disregard” for all immigration laws, fueling the ongoing border crisis that the Biden administration has carelessly caused. 

“This was the predictable result of your open border policies…your intentional disregard for our country’s immigration laws makes you unfit to remain in office. You should resign,” Hawley wrote in a letter addressed to Mayorkas. 

A year ago, Mayorkas said that he had a plan and will act on that plan to keep illegal immigrants out of the U.S., however as Hawley pointed out in his letter Mayorkas failed to do such thing.  

"One year ago… you testified under oath before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, in response to my questioning, that ‘We have a plan, we are executing on our plan, and we will continue to do so… you went so far as to say your plan ‘is in fact working.’ Now, we have already eclipsed last year’s records. So let me ask you again, exactly one year later, was this your plan? Do you consider 2 million illegal immigrants crossing our border to be a success?” Hawley wrote, continuing to press Mayorkas on the issue. 

Mayorka’s "total abdication of responsibility” has caused at least 78 people to be put on the terror watchlist, all of which entered the U.S. illegally. 

He also claimed that the Biden administration’s open border polices are allowing for drug cartels to bring “rainbow fentanyl” in the country. 

Hawley’s letter comes after Customs and Border Protection released a report revealing that agents have encountered over four times the amount of illegal migrants they saw in 2020, reaching just over two million so far this fiscal year.

