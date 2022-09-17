Newsom Reveals Pro-Abortion Ads That Invoke the Bible

Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-Calif) launched a series of ads aimed to promote abortion while invoking the Bible at the same time.

Newsom took to Twitter to announce the release of seven pro-abortion billboards, taking a stab at Christianity on the topic.

“Just launched billboards in 7 of the most restrictive anti-abortion states that explain how women can access care–no matter where they live… to any woman seeking an abortion in these anti-freedom states: CA will defend your right to make decisions about your own health,” Newsom said in a tweet.

The billboards promote Newsom’s recently launched website abortion.ca.gov, that provides information for how woman can receive the procedure California, and how those who live out-of-state can travel to get an abortion done.

Directed towards state governors, Newsom attacked Republican states that have placed bans or heavy restrictions on the procedure.

Texas, Indiana, Ohio, Mississippi, South Dakota, South Carolina and Oklahoma will all have the great opportunity to see Newsom’s damning message.

The billboards in Mississippi and Oklahoma will have a different type of message displayed however.

They invoke passages from the Bible including some that have photos of women handcuffed or women who look distressed.

Some of the Bible quotes include Mark 12:31 — “Love your neighbor as yourself. There is no greater commandment than these” and “Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind and with all your strength.”

@GregAbbott_TX this will be launching in your state today. pic.twitter.com/mpFdtlAO4o — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) September 15, 2022