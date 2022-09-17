Kamala Harris Refuses to Acknowledge the Illegal Migrants Who Arrived At Her D.C. Doorsteps

Two buses full of illegal migrants arrived at Vice President Kamala Harris’ D.C. doorsteps this week so that she would have no way of ignoring the border crisis her and the Biden administration have created.

However she still has managed to not acknowledge the ever-growing issue.

On Thursday, Harris refused to comment on the buses sent by Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) that arrived from Del Rio, Texas carrying over 100 illegal immigrants that were dropped off outside of her residence at the Naval Observatory in Washington, D.C.

Speaking to a group of people at the White House, a reporter asked her to comment on the recent arrival of illegal migrants at her home.

She looked at the reporter and continued to walk away without answering the question.

The next day, Harris once again ignored questions about the arrival of illegal migrants not only to her residence, but to several places through out the country sent by Republican governors keen to prove what a mess Joe Biden has created.

“What was your reaction to the buses arriving yesterday?” A White House reporter asked the vice president.

Harris turned and walked away, once again without answering the reporter’s legitimate question.

However her husband Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff was more than happy to talk to reporters about the issue, calling it “shameful” and a “political stunt.”

“These are human beings… these are people. They needed to be treated with dignity, with kindness and respect, and they weren't. And we have so-called leaders in this country who rather than focusing on what's good for the public within their own states, they're using people as pawns for a political stunt,” Emhoff told reporters.