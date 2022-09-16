Trump Says He Can't Be Indicted: 'Americans Won't Stand For It'

Former President Trump has been attacked multiple times by Democrats, yet that hasn’t stopped him from fighting for the country, and the recent raid by the FBI has made him even more resilient.

During an interview with a conservative radio host, Trump said that he couldn’t image being indicted.

"I can’t imagine being indicted. I’ve done nothing wrong,” Trump said, speaking about his handling of classified documents.

Trump insisted that he had declassified all of the documents he kept at his home more than a year after leaving the White House. He stressed that the FBI would have no grounds to indite him and that Americans would not allow for it to happen.

“I don’t think the people of the United States would stand for it… and as you know, if a thing like that happened, I would have no prohibition against running. You know that,” Trump continued, adding “there is no reason that they can [indict], other than if they’re just sick and deranged, which is always possible, because I did absolutely … nothing wrong… that’s not inciting, I’m just saying what my opinion is, I don’t think the people of this country would stand for it,” Trump concluded.

Meanwhile Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) came to Trumps side to defend him, calling for a government shutdown over the FBI’s seizure.

As a longtime loyal supporter of Trump, Greene said it is unlawful to continue to fund the Department of Justice (DOJ) after politically attacking Trump.

“We cannot continue to fund and support a Department of Justice and FBI that is politically weaponized to persecute one party and a former president of the United States; President Trump, his administration, his supporters and many people that worked with him, including us. They are coming after every single one of us,” Greene said.