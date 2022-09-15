CNN's Don Lemon Booted From Primetime to Mornings

CNN continues to shift its programming in an effort to revive its network as rating keep plummeting.

In a shakeup, Don Lemon lost his prime-time spot and will be moved to mornings later this year.

The new show will signal the end of his eight-year run of “Don Lemon Tonight” once he joins fellow CNN hosts Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins.

Lemon’s show has been taking a serious hit in the ratings, which was named the lowest-ranked show in primetime during the month of August, averaging just 660,000 viewers.

New CNN CEO Chris Licht praised the new morning team.

“There is no stronger combination of talent than Don, Poppy and Kaitlan to deliver on our promise of a game-changing morning news program,” Licht said in a statement.

It is unclear how the network plans to fill the primetime slot, since CNN has yet to replace its previous prime-time show “Cuomo Prime Time” after the disgraced Chris Cuomo was fired last year.

In response to the big network move, Lemon insisted that this will be good for his career.

“The last eight years have been an incredible ride. I’ve had the opportunity to work with one of the best show teams in the business, but it’s time to shake things up… I was honestly floored when Chris Licht asked me to do this and I’m honored by his belief in me. It’s going to be a thrill to take on this challenge with Poppy and Kaitlan. I’ll get to work with two of my dearest friends. Set your alarms folks, because we’re going to have a lot of fun,” Lemon said in a statement.

Earlier this year, Licht announced big changes to be made at CNN after Jeff Zucker left the network.

Rumors have it he wants to shift the network to be more centered after critics say CNN has gone to the extreme left.