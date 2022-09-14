Abortion

Newsom Announces New Abortion Website Attacking Republicans For Being Pro-Life

Sep 14, 2022
Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) announced the launch of a new website designed to take a stab at states who restricted abortion. 

The website will feature information about abortion access and reproductive services in the state, in an attempt to make the state even more progressive and abortion-friendly.  

It will make the procedure accessible “no matter where they live,” providing information about traveling to California to obtain an abortion in addition to information on “how, where and when” to access abortion in the state. 

This comes hours after Sen. Lindsay Graham (R-SC) announced a new legislation for a 15-week national abortion ban.

“Make no mistake–Lindsey Graham’s new national ban on abortion is about controlling women,” Newsom said in response, adding “that’s their agenda. CA’s fighting back.”

Newsom has been going after Republican pro-life states for quite some time now, making California a “sanctuary” for killing an unborn life. 

“Abortion is legal, safe and accessible here in California – whether or not you live here, know that we have your back. As Republican states continue rolling back fundamental civil rights and even try to prevent people from accessing information online or crossing state lines for care, you’re welcome here in California and we’ll continue to fight like hell for you,” Newsom said in a statement. 

Calling the website a “critical” need, Newsom attacked the Right for being pro-life. 

“No person should be forced to travel outside of their home state for essential health care, including abortion care, yet extreme politicians are making that a reality for millions across the country,” Newsom continued.

