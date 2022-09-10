Kamala Harris Blames Turmoil In the Country On Abortion Bans

Vice President Kamala Harris is blaming the state of the country not on President Joe Biden’s bad policies, but on the fact that women can no longer get abortions whenever they want.

During an interview on NBC’s Meet the Press, Harris told anchor Chuck Todd that America is suffering because Roe v Wade was overturned.

When asked “how much confidence do you have in the Supreme Court?” Harris replied by saying that she thinks it is an “ activist court.”

Clarifying what she means, Harris said “it means that we had an established right for almost half a century, which is the right of women to make decisions about their own body as an extension of what we have decided to be, the privacy rights to which all people are entitled. And this court took that constitutional right away, and we are suffering as a nation because of it.”

Adding that it “causes me great concern about the integrity of the court.”

The case for abortion has caused both parties to scramble after Roe v Wade was overturned. As Republicans rush to protect unborn babies lives, Democrats are naming their states “ sanctuaries.”

However Democrats have yet to be able to pass so-called abortion protections.

Recently, both Harris and President Joe Biden said they would support changing the Senate’s filibuster rules which would allow the chamber to pass a federal law codifying Roe v Wade with a majority vote instead of the normal 60 vote threshold.

In a prior interview, Harris spoke of her distaste for certain Supreme Court justices, specifically the ones former President Trump appointed.