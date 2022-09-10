FBI

FOIA Request May Indicate FBI Is Hiding Explosive Epstein Info

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold
|
Posted: Sep 10, 2022 3:30 PM
Source: AP Photo/ Palm Beach Sheriffs Office, file

The FBI has lost the trust of Americans for quite some time now. Accused of being slaves to the left, the FBI seems to only uncover information when it will benefit Democrats. 

The Daily Wire reported that a well known internet investigator apparently found evidence that the FBI is hiding bombshell evidence on potentially explosive secret records involving dead sex trafficker Jeffery Epstein. 

Techno Fog, an anonymous self proclaimed lawyer and writer, alleges that the denial for a recent Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request means they are hiding something. 

The FOIA requested all records relating to any interviews the FBI had done with Epstein.

“We asked the FBI for the Jeffery Epstein interview transcripts,” Techno Fog said in a tweet, adding “the FBI response: providing the Epstein records would interfere with law enforcement proceedings. Either the FBI is lying, or something is up.”

“The records responsive to your request are law enforcement records; there is a pending or prospective law enforcement proceeding relevant to these responsive records, and release of the information could reasonably be expected to interfere with enforcement proceedings,” was the official answer he said he received from the FBI. 

Techno Fog says he made the FOIA request because he believes Epstein and the FBI worked together on several occasions. 

“It’s more likely that the Epstein records might embarrass the FBI…the DOJ and FBI have been known to abuse the FOIA law enforcement exemption to hide investigative materials from public release. We’ve seen them do it. And they’re doing it again,” Techno Fog alleges. 

The anonymous user said they are doubtful the release of the Epstein records would ‘interfere with enforcement proceedings sine Epstein is dead and his informant Ghislaine Maxwell is in prison.

Most Popular