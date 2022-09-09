Supreme Court Dobbs Leaker Could Soon Be Revealed

Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorusch said that the person who leaked the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization draft opinion could soon be revealed.

Speaking before a group of lawyers and judges, it was Gorusch’s first public comments since the draft was leaked in June, sparking nationwide outrage that Roe v. Wade would be overturned.

“The chief justice appointed an internal committee to oversee the investigation…that committee has been busy, and we’re looking forward to their report, I hope, soon,” Gorusch said at the 10th Circuit Judicial Conference in Colorado Springs.

However he did not say whether the findings will be made public.

Chief Justice John Roberts launched an investigation into finding who the leaker of the draft was, but few updates have been made.

According to Fox News, the investigation focused on at least 70 individuals in the court who may have had access to the draft opinion, which since has been narrowed.

Their sources suggest that most of the initial focus was on roughly three dozen law clerks who worked closely with the justices on a daily basis.

“I very much hope we get to the bottom of this sooner or later,” Gorusch said, adding that the leak was meant to persuade the outcome of the decision and is a harm to the judicial process.

First reported by Politico, the leaked draft indicated that majority of the Supreme Court Justices were in favor of overturning Roe v. Wade, and ultimately their decision remained the same once the final opinion was published.

Following the leak, Supreme Court justices were facing threats from pro-abortion activists saying they will come to their houses. Progressive pro-abortionists also defaced Catholic churches and women's centers in response to Roe v. Wade being overturned.