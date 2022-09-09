Democrat Admits He Wants New Leaders Instead of Biden

A Democrat Senate candidate is ready for his party to move on from President Joe Biden, insisting that “new leaders” need to take over Washington D.C.

During an interview, Tim Ryan (D-OH) said that Biden should not run for re-election in 2024, adding that it’s time for a “generational move” for both sides of the aisle.

“My hunch is that we need new leadership across the board, Democrats, Republicans,” Ryan said when asked whether or not he thinks Biden should run again.

“I think it's time for a generational move for new leaders on both sides. I think the environment politically across the country is poisonous and, you know, people, I think, want some change and I think it's important for us in both parties,” he continued to say.

Ryan claimed that he is campaigning as an “independent” and had demonstrated efforts to distance himself from Biden. When asked why he has not welcomed Biden to Ohio, Ryan said that he is “not really asking anybody.”

"Well, I'm not really asking anybody… I’m not one of those guys who's like ‘Oh, I need someone to come in and help me.' I've been doing this, I know what I'm doing, I know what I believe in, I know where I'm from, I know who I'm fighting for. I don't need anyone to gum that message up,” Ryan said.

Explaining why he is running as an Independent, Ryan said that he agrees and opposes certain topics with both Republicans and Democrats.

"Well, I'm campaigning as an independent really… I’ve agreed with Trump, for example, on China Trade, I've agreed with Trump on renegotiating NAFTA, strong defense, Space Force, General Mattis, on those things, but I've also opposed Democratic presidents on really bad trade deals, along with Sherrod Brown. So, I really want people to know is, look, I ran against Nancy Pelosi, I've gotten in fights with Bernie Sanders, I've taken on Democratic presidents on trade, and I've agreed with Republicans, which I think is good for Ohio,” Ryan explained.

Up until now, Ryan has stood by Biden’s side despite saying that he no longer should be in the White House.

