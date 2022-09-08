Woke NYC School Admits To Not Hiring People Who Don't Align With a Far-Left Ideology

A woke New York City principal admitted that he would not hire teachers if they identify with the Republican Party.

Revealed in under cover footage obtained by conservative group Project Veritas, Todd Soper, the assistant principle at Neighborhood Charters Schools, was heard saying that he only hires people based on if they follow a woke far-left ideology.

When asked whether or not he would hire a conservative, Soper quickly responded “no.”

“If they [candidates] say that diversity is about — if they say something that lends itself to be colorblind, which could happen, like, ‘Oh, it’s like, you know, like everyone is equal’… So, like that person wouldn’t get hired,” Soper said.

He also acknowledged that the school district uses “diversity, equity, and inclusion” questions to get an idea on someone’s political stance without actually coming out and asking.

“We have very specific questions, and ultimately our Diversity-Equity-Inclusion question, our DEI question is — it’s very telling if somebody has done a lot of work within themself, within the profession… if people don’t answer that question right, they are just an automatic not hire,” the principle continued to say.

The video catches Soper admitting that a teacher would most likely be fired “just based off mindset” when talking about a specific staffer who wouldn’t teach about Juneteenth and Black Lives Matter.

Additionally the woke school also admitted that it teaches kids as young as kindergarteners lessons about gender identity and LGBTQ.