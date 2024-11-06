TRUMP 47 SALE: 74% Off VIP Membership - Ends Tomorrow!
Sad Kamala Addresses Army of Losers in Concession Speech That Should've Been Delivered...
It's Official: Trump Bulldozed the Dems' Blue Wall
VIP
Behold the Press As They Go Through Eight Stages of Grief Regarding the...
VIP
Gun Store Merchant Codes Just Became Endangered
How the Democrats' Most Corrupt Reacted to Trump's Win
Democrats Blame Everything and Everyone for Kamala's Loss-- But Her
Watch Jon Stewart Have a Meltdown Over Trump's Win
Did This Cost Kamala the Race?
Top Billionaires Congratulate Trump on His 'Hard-Fought Victory'
The View: Kamala Would Have Won If We Had Regulated Social Media
Kamala's Fake Black Accent Obviously Didn't Help Her
Does Rick Scott's Win Boost His Chances for Senate Leadership?
Biden Calls Trump, Invites Him to the White House
Tipsheet

Trump Gains Another Win With Arizona

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  November 06, 2024 9:40 PM
Townhall Media

On Wednesday evening, Decision Desk HQ officially called Arizona's 11 electoral votes in favor of President Elect Donald Trump. The race was called just before 9pm EST on Wednesday evening, approximately 24 hours after the polls closed. Officials from the state had previously warned that it could take days or even weeks for the results to come in, especially due to Maricopa County

Advertisement

While such a win was nevertheless expected given the polling trends, it still represents a flip from 2020, when President Joe Biden won the state. 

Trump addressed supporters early on Wednesday morning, referencing not only his win in Pennsylvania and thus the presidential election, but also that he was leading in states such as Michigan and Arizona. RealClearPolling had Trump leading Arizona by +2.8, making it one of his best battleground states. Nate Silver's final forecast showed Trump winning by +2.4 in Arizona, though the poll trends had been favoring Harris for the past week. 

Trump has indeed won the state, though the U.S. Senate race out of Arizona has still not yet been called. Democratic Rep. Ruben Gallego is considered to have the edge in his race against Republican Kari Lake to see who will replace retiring Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, who switched from the Democratic Party to becoming an Independent in late 2022. That being said, Lake does look to potentially be closing the gap. 

Recommended

How the Democrats' Most Corrupt Reacted to Trump's Win Sarah Arnold
Advertisement

With such a win, Trump has not only increased his electoral vote to 312 votes, and flipped a state from 2020, but he has won all seven swing states, thanks to wins in North Carolina, Georgia, Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, and Nevada. 

Tags: 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

How the Democrats' Most Corrupt Reacted to Trump's Win Sarah Arnold
The Aftermath: Ten Thoughts on Trump's Sweeping Victory Guy Benson
Watch Jon Stewart Have a Meltdown Over Trump's Win Sarah Arnold
The Liberal Media Absolutely Lost It When Trump Won the 2024 Election Matt Vespa
Did This Cost Kamala the Race? Sarah Arnold
Democrats Blame Everything and Everyone for Kamala's Loss-- But Her Sarah Arnold

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
How the Democrats' Most Corrupt Reacted to Trump's Win Sarah Arnold
Advertisement