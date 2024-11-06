Trump Gains Another Win With Arizona

On Wednesday evening, Decision Desk HQ officially called Arizona's 11 electoral votes in favor of President Elect Donald Trump. The race was called just before 9pm EST on Wednesday evening, approximately 24 hours after the polls closed. Officials from the state had previously warned that it could take days or even weeks for the results to come in, especially due to Maricopa County.

Decision Desk HQ projects Donald J. Trump wins the Presidential election in Arizona.#DecisionMade: 8:59 PM EDT



Follow live results here:https://t.co/i61IF3hUqp pic.twitter.com/9rWgy98yQg — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) November 7, 2024

While such a win was nevertheless expected given the polling trends, it still represents a flip from 2020, when President Joe Biden won the state.

Trump addressed supporters early on Wednesday morning, referencing not only his win in Pennsylvania and thus the presidential election, but also that he was leading in states such as Michigan and Arizona. RealClearPolling had Trump leading Arizona by +2.8, making it one of his best battleground states. Nate Silver's final forecast showed Trump winning by +2.4 in Arizona, though the poll trends had been favoring Harris for the past week.

Trump has indeed won the state, though the U.S. Senate race out of Arizona has still not yet been called. Democratic Rep. Ruben Gallego is considered to have the edge in his race against Republican Kari Lake to see who will replace retiring Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, who switched from the Democratic Party to becoming an Independent in late 2022. That being said, Lake does look to potentially be closing the gap.

With such a win, Trump has not only increased his electoral vote to 312 votes, and flipped a state from 2020, but he has won all seven swing states, thanks to wins in North Carolina, Georgia, Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, and Nevada.