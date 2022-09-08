Active Shooter in Uvalde 3 Months After Deadly Massacre

Uvalde, Texas, police responded to an active shooter at the Uvalde Memorial Park area, where anywhere from two to six people have been shot.

Officials have confirmed injuries, but it is still unclear how many.

Texas Department of Public Safety said the shooting is gang-related; however, police say it is "not a dangerous situation for the general public."

KSAT reported that police said two juveniles have been hospitalized following the shooting, and authorities are looking for a juvenile suspect.

This comes more than three months after a gunman killed 19 students and two teachers at the Robb Elementary School. Just this week, students and staff returned to the classrooms for the first time since the deadly massacre.

More updates are to come.