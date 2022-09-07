Gov. DeSantis Praises Special Olympian In New Ad After Standing Up to It's Vaccine Mandate

Back in June, the Special Olympics apologized for imposing a Covid-19 vaccine mandate that barred athletes from participating in the games. However, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) put his foot down against the discrimination of those who decided for themselves not to get the jab.

DeSantis' latest ad, "Results," features a cameo of Special Olympian Isabella Valle who was able to compete thanks to DeSantis.

This comes after Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.) has repeatedly attacked DeSantis for opposing the Special Olympics vaccine mandate, calling it a "heinous" thing to do.

However, when the Special Olympics threatened to fine athletes who refused to get the vaccine, DeSantis turned the table around and threatened to impose a fine on the Special Olympics if it mandated that participating athletes need to be vaccinated at the 2022 USA Games in Orlando.

As a result of DeSantis' courage to stand up against the woke mob, Valle was able to compete in the games.

Actually, because of DeSantis standing up against the Special Olympics vaccine mandate, not only was Valle able to participate, hundreds more athletes were able to compete in the state of Florida alone.

Earlier this year, Newsom said that he started to pop up on television screens in Florida because he's

"equivalent" to DeSantis, all thanks to his stance on making it look like he actually cares about Special Olympic athletes.

Well, the joke's on him because the Special Olympics backed down and allowed non-vaccinated athletes to play.