Critics React to Biden's Hellish, Blood-Red Backdrop: 'Demagogic'

President Joe Biden is getting hit with mounting backlash after addressing the country in front of a creepy red lit backdrop with two U.S. Marines at his side.

While demonizing MAGA supporters and warning about the “soul of America,” blood-red lights lit up Biden as he stood in front of a podium outside of the Philadelphia Independence Hall.

Conservative podcaster Ben Shapiro called Biden’s speech the “most demagogic, outrageous, and divisive speech I have ever seen from an American president.”

“This image is the worst piece of presidential optics I have ever seen… let us count the reasons.1. Lighting a historic American site — the site of our founding documents — blood red. 2. The red-and-black background against the front-lit visage of a grim old man screaming at Americans, fists clenched,” Shapiro said.

Meanwhile GOP Ohio Senate candidate J.D. Vance compared the red backdrop to the direction the state of the nation is heading.

“It depicts the president of our nation, as he took to the airwaves and spoke about his fellow citizens as if they were sewer rats,” Vance wrote in a social media post.

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy also felt weirded out by the hellish background, saying that it resembles something Hitler would have used.

“The fact that this isn’t photoshopped is surreal," Portnoy tweeted, adding “every time I think Biden and crew can’t be dumber they outdo themselves. Seriously who gives a speech warning people about how dangerous Republicans are to Democracy while having a background that looks like the Soviet Union and Hitler had a baby?"

Additionally, Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk pointed out that Biden mentioned MAGA 13 times, Republicans 16 times and Violence 10 times, Extremism seven times and Donald Trump three times, all while ignoring some of the nation’s most pressing issues such as China, crime, the border and inflation.