Jean-Pierre Claims MAGA Republicans Are An Extreme Threat to Democracy

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre slammed several Republicans who called out President Joe Biden for calling the MAGA supporters semi-fascists.

During a press briefing, Jean-Pierre defended Biden while bashing Rep. Majorie Taylor Green (R-GA) and Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FLA) for their rhetoric.

“Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green has publicly expressed support for shooting prominent democratic elected officials and suggesting physically assaulting transgender school officials… and just last week, you had Governor Ron DeSantis suggest that Dr. [Anthony] Fauci should be physically assaulted,” Jean-Pierre said.

Jean-Pierre continued to say MAGA is an “extreme threat” to democracy, accusing the GOP of promoting violence.

She didn’t stop there though.

Jean-Pierre went on to say that “MAGA Republicans are the most energized part of the Republican Party.”

Meanwhile Green and DeSantis weren’t the only ones who the press secretary threw under the bus.

Jean-Pierre mentioned comments made by Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-N.C.), who claimed that U.S. elections are rigged. She also brought up Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz) for calling out members of Congress and talking ill about Biden, despite the Democratic Party saying horrific things about former President Trump.

However Jean-Pierre made it clear that she was not only talking about the party leaders.

“Well, let me be very clear, it's not just Republican leadership is not just that blanket. He is talking about an extreme extreme extreme portion like extreme part of the party,” she said, adding “this is not a blanket statement. This is calling out what we have seen for some time.”

She called Trump an “authoritarian figure,” suggesting the MAGA Republicans in leadership are the problem with the country.