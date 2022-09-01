Gov. Abbott Sends Illegal Immigrants to Chicago Where Mayor Lightfoot Can Welcome Them With Open Arms

Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) is putting President Joe Biden’s bad open border policies on the map, so that Americans can get a good hard look at the crisis he created.

A crisis that Biden refuses to acknowledge or do anything about it.

Abbott announced that in addition to sending illegal migrants to New York City and Washington D.C., he will also be bussing them to the liberal city of Chicago.

On Wednesday night, two buses carrying roughly 80 to 100 illegal migrants, including about 30 small children, arrived at Chicago’s Union Station.

“Chicago will now be a drop-off location for the busing strategy as part of the Governor’s response to President Biden’s open border policies overwhelming border communities in Texas,” a statement from Abbott’s team wrote.

Abbott said he hopes Democrat Mayor Lori Lightfoot welcomes the illegal migrants with open arms since Chicago is a “sanctuary city.”

“Chicago will join fellow sanctuary cities Washington D.C. and New York City,” Abbott said in a statement, adding “Mayor Lightfoot loves to tout the responsibility of her city to welcome all regardless of legal status, and I look forward to seeing this responsibility in action as these migrants receive resources from a sanctuary city with the capacity to serve them.”

First Texas bus of migrants has arrived in Chicago.



Biden's inaction at our border puts Texans at risk & is overwhelming our communities.



We'll continue bussing migrants to sanctuary cities like NYC, DC, & now Chicago until the federal gov't does its job & secures the border. pic.twitter.com/RccsdIOXiI — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) September 1, 2022

In response, a spokesperson for Lightfoot called Abbott’s action “racist” and without “shame.”

“Unfortunately, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is without any shame or humanity. But ever since he put these racist practices of expulsion in place, we have been working with our community partners to ready the city to receive these individuals,” Lightfoot’s office said.