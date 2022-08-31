Newsom's Own Family Is on DeSantis' Side

Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-Calif) has taken repeated aim at Gov. Ron DeSantis (D-Fla), calling him out because Americans are fleeing his state for a more freer, happier way of life in Florida.

And it turns out, Newsom’s in-laws are big fans of DeSantis’ as well.

According to contribution records, Kenneth Siebel Jr. and Judith Siebel, the parents of Newsom’s wife, made a $5,000 donation to the Friends of Ron DeSantis PAC on April 6, 2022.

The Siebel’s approval of the Republican may make this year’s holiday get-togethers a little awkward.

Outkick founder Clay Travis pointed out the “humor” that Newsom’s own family likes the Florida governor, suggesting that the only thing Newsom can do is take everybody to the “French Laundry.”

“I’m sure he’s humiliated because of how aggressive he’s come out against Ron DeSantis. There’s a possibility that this could be a presidential election in 2024 or 2028,” Travis said, adding that Newsom got everything wrong, and DeSantis got everything right.

Siebel has a long history of donating to the Republican Party. His most recent contributions include Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) and Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark).

Newsom was being mocked after it was revealed his family is starting to see through the lies, though Travis noted that the two may just not see eye to eye in the desired direction of the country.

He believes that Newsom knows that DeSantis has become one of the most popular political figures in the country, making it difficult for the Democrat governor to come to terms with that.

Back in July, Newsom released an ad slamming DeSantis claiming that Florida resident’s “freedom is under attack,” urging them to move to California where they still “believe in freedom.”

DeSantis responded by touting the massive amount of California license plates he has seen in his state.