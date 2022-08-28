Wait, Did Biden Just Promise To Never Let Another Election Get Stolen Again?

Despite being told that elections were safe, secure and beyond corruption, President Joe Biden just said the quiet part aloud, making the Democrat party want to go into hiding once again.

Last week, Biden told a group of rally goers that Democrats have a plan in place to “make sure no one, no one, ever has the opportunity to steal an election again.”

"If we elect two more senators, we keep the House and Democrats, we’re going to get a lot of unfinished business we’re going to get done. Folks, look, we’ll codify Roe v. Wade. We’ll ban, we’ll ban assault weapons. We’ll protect Social Security and Medicare. We’ll pass universal pre-K. We’ll restore the Childcare Tax Credit. We’ll protect voting rights. We’ll pass election reform and make sure no one, no one, ever has the opportunity to steal an election again!,” Biden said to the crowd.

Biden just said..."make sure no one, no one, ever has the opportunity to steal an election again".



Haven't we been told for the past 2 years that elections were secure, safe, and beyond corruption? https://t.co/HGFdbasY8a — Oreo Speedwagon (@Godzirrah_) August 26, 2022

But wait, which stolen election is he talking about?

For the past two years, the Left has demonized anyone who even slightly questioned that maybe, just maybe the Democrat’s swooped in and took the Oval Office away from former President Trump, claiming that they are a “threat to our democracy.”

If I heard correctly, I believe that Biden just admitted to stealing the election away from his predecessor.

This raises some serious questions that need to be answered. Though the White House would probably come up with some lame excuse for what Biden actually meant to say.

Meanwhile during the event, a heckler shouted "you stole the election!" at Biden, to which he replied by saying "ignorance knows no boundaries."