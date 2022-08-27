Trump

Trump's Legal Team Reacts to Heavily Redacted Affidavit For First Time

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold
|
Posted: Aug 27, 2022 3:00 PM
  Share   Tweet
Trump's Legal Team Reacts to Heavily Redacted Affidavit For First Time

Source: AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

A day after the affidavit was released, former President Trump’s legal team questioned the heavily redacted document, claiming that it has “raised more questions than answers.” 

Trump’s lawyers requested the motion for a “special master,” citing the unsealing of the redacted affidavit as a reason to the judge. His legal team said they want a neutral third party to be appointed to oversee the Department of Justice handling the evidence.

Roughly 20 out of the 38-page document was fully or almost entirely blacked out, while another 24 pages had a significant amount of information blacked out. 

The former president’s legal team argued that the redacted affidavit provides almost no reason to search Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence. 

“The Redacted Affidavit underscores why this Motion should be granted, as it provides almost no information that would allow Movant to understand why the raid took place, or what was taken from his home," Trump’s attorneys wrote. 

“The few lines that are un-redacted raise more questions than answers. For instance, Paragraph 3 states, in pertinent part, as one of the bases for probable cause, that there ‘are Presidential records subject to record retention requirements currently remain[ing] at the PREMISES,” the legal team continued. 

Trump’s legal team said that not only was his Florida residence attacked, the affidavit proves that the raid on the former president’s home was “deeply troubling.” 

“This provides the deeply troubling prospect that President Trump’s home was raided under a pretense of a suspicion that Presidential records were on his property – even though the Presidential Records Act is not a criminally-enforceable statute,” the attorneys said. 

Recommended
Andrew Tate: Cancelled by the Woke Mob
John Mac Ghlionn

The heavily redacted affidavit provides key details that the attack on Trump’s home was unprecedented, and provided no reason to infringe upon his personal belongings. 

In a Truth Social Post following the document release, Trump expressed his rage for the judge who green lighted the raid, arguing that the judge never should have allowed the FBI to break into Trump’s home.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Bill Maher Suggests Hunter Biden Laptop Was Kept From Media to Get Rid of Trump
Sarah Arnold
What the Hell Did Joe Biden Just Say?
Matt Vespa
Trump Has Some Words for the Search Warrant That Never Should Have Been Approved
Sarah Arnold
White House Refuses to Answer Simple Questions On Plans to Cancel Student Loans
Sarah Arnold
Liberal Writer Aghast That Story About the FBI's Request to Facebook Isn't Blowing Up
Matt Vespa
Don Lemon and Karine Jean-Pierre Clash Over Biden's 'Semi-Fascism' Comment Against GOP
Sarah Arnold
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular