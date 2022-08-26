Ron DeSantis One-Ups Trump in Hypothetical Poll

Gov. Ron DeSantis is taking the lead in a hypothetical election against President Joe Biden and former President Trump.

According to a new YouGov poll, DeSantis fares better up against Biden than he does Trump in a 2024 election matchup.

If Biden decided to run for re-election at the same time Trump runs, the incumbent would come out on top with 39 percent compared to 36 percent.

However if the two political figures were up against DeSantis, the Florida governor would take the lead.

The poll also found that 16 percent would rather have an election with Biden versus DeSantis rather than 15 percent wanting a Biden/Trump ticket.

This comes as DeSantis’ growing popularity is taking the U.S. by storm. His strong leadership and courage to stand up against the Left has Americans wanting the rest of the country to be like Florida.

Meanwhile former Attorney General Bill Barr is confident DeSantis will be elected the next president of the United States.

“I don't know Ron DeSantis that well, but I've been impressed with his record down in Florida,” Barr said in a recent podcast interview, adding that if he had to bet, the Florida governor would be moving into the White House come 2024.

The ex-Trump employee was vocal in his support for DeSantis, suggesting that he has done a good job combating the Biden administration.

Despite strong support for DeSantis, the poll found that another Trump term may not be something the U.S. is pining for.

A majority 54 percent think the former president should not run for re-election, while 28 percent want him to.

This could because the media does not take well to Trump; and him in office seems to cause turmoil for America, despite having good policies.

Other reasons for Americans not wanting Trump to run is because many may just want a change and to move on from the last four years of political embattlements against the two parties.