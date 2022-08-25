Biden's So-Called 'Ghost Gun' Ban Goes Into Effect, Threatening 2A Once Again

Homemade firearm kits used to make so-called “ghost guns” will now be legally categorized in the same group with traditional firearms as the Biden administration continues to take aim at the Second Amendment.

This week, President Joe Biden’s new federal rule aimed at cracking down on “ghost guns” went into effect after a judge declined a gun advocacy group's request to pause the new regulations brought on by the Justice Department.

Under the new rule titled "Definition of 'Frame or Receiver' and Identification of Firearms,” the main components used to manufacture ghost guns will be assigned serial numbers as well as requiring purchasers to undergo a background check and require gun retailers to keep records for a longer period of time than they previously had to.

"These guns have often been sold as build-your-own kits that contain all or almost all of the parts needed to quickly build an unmarked gun. And anyone could sell or buy these guns without a background check," Attorney General Merrick Garland said.

Garland claimed that banning so-called “ghost guns” will help deter crime and make it more difficult for criminals to get their hands on firearms. However, most criminal activity doesn't involve the use of “ghost guns.”

Bearing Arms columnist Tom Knighton pointed out that only 325 homicides, or 0.36 percent, since 2016 involved "ghost guns."

“What the White House and gun control advocates miss is that despite the gloom and doom about unserialized firearms, they’ve only been used in 325 homicides since 2016. That’s just 0.36 percent of all homicides. That’s fewer than the average number of people who are accidentally killed with a firearm annually,” Knighton said.

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich also opposes Biden’s rule, saying that it is unnecessary.

“The ATF is attempting to overshoot the authority granted to it by Congress," Brnovich said. "The rulemakings are unconstitutional, impractical, and would likely put a large number of parts manufacturers out of business,” Brnovich said.