Gov. Ron DeSantis Hits the Campaign Trail, Calling for Republicans to Unite

Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) rallied against woke ideology, calling on Republicans to unite and fight back against Democrats.

DeSantis traveled to Pittsburgh to campaign for Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano (R-PA) to take aim at culture war issues, Critical Race Theory (CRT), and the push for transgenderism.

“I think in Florida, and we need this to be true in Pennsylvania, around the country, we can’t just stand idly by while woke ideology ravages every institution in our society,” DeSantis said in his speech.

The Florida governor was adamant that the fight to get wokeness out of society cannot afford to be overlooked, saying that America cannot surrender to the left’s radical agenda.

“We must fight the woke in our schools. We must fight the woke in our businesses. We must fight the woke in government agencies. We can never ever surrender to woke ideology. And I’ll tell you this, the state of Florida is where woke goes to die,” he told the crowd.

During his 40-minute speech, DeSantis shifted his focus to calling out the Republican Party for not fully supporting Mastriano.

“It’s important all for all Republicans to get on board and support our governor candidate… And that means not just Republican voters. It means Republican organizations in Pennsylvania and throughout the country need to be invested in this race. They need to devote resources to this race,” DeSantis said.

The governor has become a model for the Republican Party, making him one of the most popular leaders in America. Florida is a prime example of what the U.S. can look like if Americans vote Democrats out of office: freedom, less government and more money in their pockets.

DeSantis is hitting the campaign trail with stops in Ohio, New Mexico and Arizona, rallying for Ohio Republican candidate for Senate JD Vance, Arizona Republican candidate for Senate Blake Masters and GOP nominee for governor Kari Lake.