Legal Experts Say FBI Raid Won't Keep Trump Off the Ballot

Democrats are fighting tooth and nail to bring former President Trump down. What they don't realize is that Trump will fight back just as hard.

In the past few years, the left has tried to beat Trump down by blaming him for Covid-19, making the Jan. 6 riots out to be "worse" than 9/11, and now with the FBI's raid on his Mar-a-Lago residence.

Legal experts are weighing in on Trump's case, claiming that the attempts to prosecute the former president will "backfire."

"As a legal matter, none of these various investigations will keep Trump off the ballot. I don't see it as possible that Trump will be disqualified. The only thing that can keep Trump out of the White House will be the voters," professor at South Texas College of Law Houston Josh Blackman told The Epoch Times.

With only a few months to go before the November midterm elections, Democrats are working overtime to bring a case against Trump.

However, experts note that the recent actions to imprison the former president are "unlikely to damage his reelection bid and may ironically have the effect of motivating undecided voters who find the efforts to prosecute unseemly and not in keeping with traditional approaches to dealing with ex-presidents."

Alan Dershowitz, a Harvard University professor, said prosecuting Trump would be "unconstitutional" and that the raid Democrats were hoping would bar him from running in 2024 again holds little to no legal recourse.

"Even if Trump were to be convicted of a federal crime, the statute can't bar him from running for president again, because the statute can't supersede the requirements of the Constitution," an expert told The Epoch Times.

Meanwhile, several reports say that the FBI raid on Trump's Florida residence could accelerate his presidential announcement. The former president has vowed not to let Democrats get in the way of his political career. The Washington Post reported that Trump's political action committee has raked in millions of dollars since the attack on his Florida residence.