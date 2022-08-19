Families Flee Woke City of Portland as Homeless Take Over the Suburbs

Homelessness and crime are taking over woke, left-wing cities thanks to radical policies and defund the police agendas.

States such as California and New York have seen a spike in "For Sale" signs as a massive number of people are fleeing to red states for a better way of life.

One city in particular, however, is driving families out faster than others due to its rampant homeless crisis.

According to recent U.S. Census Bureau data, Portland's population dropped by over 11,000 residents, and that number keeps climbing.

The exodus could be because of the thousands of homeless encampments lining the streets or the used needles on the sidewalks. What was once a lovely city with so much potential has turned into an unsafe, liberal-loving crime haven with a massive drug and homeless problem.

The mayor's office said roughly 6,000 homeless people reside in Portland, though residents believe that number far exceeds what they are claiming.

Real estate broker Lauren Iaquinta told KGW8 that families are having to escape their homes because of the homeless.

"It's neighborhood by neighborhood. You can be driving through North Portland and you're in this lovely area where there's no issues, and then you can make a turn around the corner and have homeless camps there. It's kind of sad. I've been doing this for 10 years here in Portland and it's changed quite a bit," she said.

Iaquinta said that the most saddening aspect of it all is that the homeless encampments are moving to the suburbs, making residents fearful about whether or not they can even go in their own yards at night.

"I would say the migration to the suburbs, I've seen quite a bit in the last two years… most people don't want to have to worry about if they can leave their car parked in their driveway overnight without maybe having it broken into. It's a pretty testy subject," she said.

Portland became the epicenter for Antifa members during the 2021 summer riots and, since then, has not bounced back.