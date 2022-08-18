Trump Remains On Top In Hypothetical Poll As Americans Are More Eager to Vote After FBI Raid

The MAGA train keeps on riding as Republicans stepped up and showed their support for former President Trump after the FBI unfairly targeted his Mar-a-Lago.

In a new YouGov poll, 51 percent of Republicans said that they were more enthusiastic about voting in this year’s midterm elections compared to previous years.

This is up six points from the last poll before the raid on Trump’s Florida home, which found only 45 percent of Americans were eager to vote this coming November.

Democrats and Independents showed almost no increase in enthusiasm in voting in the midterms, with both increasing just by one point.

Democrats went from 35 percent to 36 percent of Americans more likely to vote, while Independents went from 24 to 25 percent.

YouGov Poll: Republican Enthusiasm lead INCREASED by 5 points after FBI Raid



Compared to 2018, are you more enthusiastic or less enthusiastic about voting in this year's election?



More Enthusiastic - Aug 7:

GOP: 45% (+10)

DEM: 35%



Aug 16:

GOP: 51% (+15)

DEM: 36% pic.twitter.com/6MvXQU45vV — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) August 18, 2022

Meanwhile, Trump remains in the lead running spot among Republican voters in a hypothetical GOP primary.

When asked, “If Donald Trump did decide to run for President in 2024 and the Republican Primary for President was held today, which of the following candidates, listed in random order, would you be most likely to vote for?,” 50 percent of Americans showed support for Trump while 22 percent said they would vote for Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla).

Last week, YouGov released a poll that showed the FBI’s raid on Trump increased American’s motivation to vote by 70.4 percent.

“Polls are showing that some lost Republican territory over the last number of weeks has been more than made up with the unannounced Break In by the FBI, which should never have happened!” Tump said in a Truth Social post.