Arizona Border Wall Topples Over, Foul Play is Expected

A portion of Arizona’s border wall toppled over despite lack of wind, prompting criminal activity to be suspected.

Earlier this week, two large shipping containers that were installed as a makeshift wall, were found dislodged along the U.S. Mexico border.

Construction workers claimed that windy weather conditions were the reason blew the nine ton containers down, however Gov. Doug Ducey’s (R-Ariz) office doubts that, suggesting that someone is to blame.

“The idea that it was a weather-related event seems unlikely. These things weigh 8,800 pounds. There were two of them together — 8,800 pounds is basically the weight of a Ford F-450. We have a lot of strong winds in Arizona. You don't see a lot of Ford F-450s flying around when we have strong winds,” Ducey’s communications director, C.J. Karamargin said.

The 1,000 foot-long project was nearly finished before the massive containers were toppled over around midnight, according to Border Patrol Officials. Washington Examiner received photos of the containers that showed deep dents and tears on the containers, which could not have been made by wind.

“Some people attempted to dismiss this as a pointless effort because this is not the main route through which people enter the United States,” Karamargin said. “If this didn't matter, if this barrier that we are erecting was irrelevant, or somehow misplaced, then why would someone make the effort to topple over nearly 18,000 pounds of shipping container? It just doesn't make sense on its face. It doesn't make sense. Our goal, of course, is to make Arizona communities safer. We clearly struck a nerve,” Karamargin said.

Construction workers were reportedly told by the state to wait until the next morning due to “heavy activity” before restocking and re-securing the containers.

“The attempt to slow us down that happened late Sunday with these containers being knocked or pulled over, that will not deter us… workers are on the scene right now doing the job that the governor has asked them to do, and they're going to continue to do it,” Karamargin said.