Texas is Taking Donations to Bus Illegals to D.C. and NYC

Texas is taking donations from the public to cover the cost of buses which will be used to send illegal migrants crossing the southern border to liberal cities Washington D.C. and New York City.

According to the website, Gov. Greg Abbott’s Border Transportation Funding has already raised $118,297 as of July 22, a big jump from the $64,000 it collected in April.

The donation page calls out President Joe Biden for ending Title 42, which allowed hundreds of thousands of illegal migrants to enter the U.S., bringing in drugs and sex traffickers who took Americans’s jobs.

The Washington Examiner notes that Texas makes up 1,250 miles of the 2,000 mile long southern border. And of the 1.7 million illegal migrants apprehended at the border, more than half were stopped in Abbott’s state.

In an op-ed, Abbot noted that nearly 300,000 migrant apprehensions have occurred and more than 326 million lethal doses of fentanyl have been seized at the border.

Meanwhile, the same donation page is also asking people to fund Abbott’s Texas Border Wall Funding, which began last week in an effort to halt illegals from crossing into the U.S.

The Texas governor has made headlines as of late, sparring with state leaders of D..C and New York City who are calling out Abbott for sending migrants “closer to Biden’s doorstep.”

New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) lashed out at Abbott saying that he will send New Yorkers to Texas to campaign for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke, to which Abbott responded saying it “feels like Clint Eastwood.”

Last month, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser (D) called on the Biden administration to deploy the National Guard, claiming she has reached a “tipping point” with the influx of migrants Abbott sent to the city.